Thought is the blossom by beverley365
Photo 386

Thought is the blossom

Language is the bud, action the fruit behind it.
Ralph Waldo Emerson.

I feel so much joy as the buds appear
and having no winter everything beginning to pop earlier.


7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
