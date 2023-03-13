Previous
A gentle storm is on its way. by beverley365
Photo 392

A gentle storm is on its way.

It blustered and blew, and whoosh…..
down came the rain, drains overflowing
rain beating on my wind screen.

And then the sun came out ☀️

The island is grateful.

13th March 2023

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
