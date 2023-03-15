Previous
Same spot - day 3 by beverley365
Photo 394

Same spot - day 3

Todays forecast of rain blew way…. Whew!

It’s been interesting to see & feel the colour change of the sea, sky & clouds.

I think I’ve taken it for granted….. not anymore.
15th March 2023

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
107% complete

