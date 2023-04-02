Previous
Addicted to Vitamin sea… by beverley365
Photo 411

Addicted to Vitamin sea…

Taking the same photo everyday for 30 days close to the same time will be fascinating -
to see how the colours change, if the tides in or out, are people swimming, making sandcastles? The same position …. Very exciting
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details

April 2nd, 2023  
