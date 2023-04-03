Sign up
Photo 412
Believe in the possibilities…
I visualised seeing people on the beach this morning, I was so excited.
It’s a tiny bay, managed by a lovely local Cypriot gentleman & wife who keep it clean, no facility’s just a hose pipe at the bottom of my steps.
Day 3 - A real happy atmosphere this morning.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
