Believe in the possibilities… by beverley365
Photo 412

Believe in the possibilities…

I visualised seeing people on the beach this morning, I was so excited.

It’s a tiny bay, managed by a lovely local Cypriot gentleman & wife who keep it clean, no facility’s just a hose pipe at the bottom of my steps.

Day 3 - A real happy atmosphere this morning.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
