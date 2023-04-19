Previous
Children need freedom & time to play 🏖 by beverley365
Photo 428

Children need freedom & time to play 🏖

Play is not a luxury it’s a necessity.

Gentle breeze & a few spots of rain, lovely warm sun 20”
with very high UV 9

I was thrilled to see this little boy well covered & having so much fun.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
