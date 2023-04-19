Sign up
Photo 428
Children need freedom & time to play 🏖
Play is not a luxury it’s a necessity.
Gentle breeze & a few spots of rain, lovely warm sun 20”
with very high UV 9
I was thrilled to see this little boy well covered & having so much fun.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
438
photos
25
followers
32
following
117% complete
Views
0
365
ILCE-6400
19th April 2023 8:25am
30-shots2023
