Sitting under the Jasmine bush

From sunrise this is my favourite spot to be.

The smell is so uplifting and reminds me of family times.

A good place to work before it gets to hot.



From sunset If I’m home I play ball with my neighbours - Marium 10 & Cleopatra 8

Often we fit in hide & seek… which is hilarious lots of hiding spots.

Ending with Beverley’s magic water in crystal glasses Fabulous