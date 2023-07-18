Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
happy tourists & locals
cooling off before breakfast -
beautiful sandy beach and perfect for all ages.
However, by 10.30am the temperatures were soaring!! If your snoozing you loose the best of the day.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th July 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
