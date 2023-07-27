Sign up
Previous
Photo 476
Hello moon… how you doing?
Exactly my mood this evening with a smile on my face.
The photo reminds of ‘hotel California’.
Such a lovely life!
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
505
photos
27
followers
36
following
130% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
27th July 2023 6:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Julie
ace
A perfect evening view!
July 27th, 2023
