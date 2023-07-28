Sign up
Photo 477
Looking over the cliff to a favourite bay
A gentle walk over the rocks and voila …
A very beautiful snorkelling experience.
Early morning there’s often chefs / waiters getting chilled before their day begins.
Or as I discovered last Sunday, sobering up from last nights party. I hope to do this one day!
SOON 😊🎈🥂
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Tags
morning
,
private
,
bay.
,
swim.
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very gorgeous!
July 28th, 2023
