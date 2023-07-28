Previous
Looking over the cliff to a favourite bay by beverley365
Photo 477

Looking over the cliff to a favourite bay

A gentle walk over the rocks and voila …
A very beautiful snorkelling experience.
Early morning there’s often chefs / waiters getting chilled before their day begins.

Or as I discovered last Sunday, sobering up from last nights party. I hope to do this one day!
SOON 😊🎈🥂
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is very gorgeous!
July 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise