Previous
Next
St. George’s beach by beverley365
Photo 478

St. George’s beach

I decided to revisit Chlorika coast front, it’s an area I avoid, for safety reasons, as it’s super hot I thought it would be empty, and it was.

I was pretty stunned when I saw the beach, it’s had major clean up and is now a sandy beach with a beautiful turquoise blue rolling sea, maybe just for the summer season as we know nature rules.


29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise