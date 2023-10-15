Previous
Lifeguards have a tremendous responsibility when on duty by beverley365
Lifeguards have a tremendous responsibility when on duty

A favourite swimming spot of mine and a wonderful place to journal.
I’ve always been an early bird so when I’m back home the day is just beginning.

15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beautiful and peaceful scene.
October 15th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely shoreline capture
October 15th, 2023  
