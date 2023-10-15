Sign up
Lifeguards have a tremendous responsibility when on duty
A favourite swimming spot of mine and a wonderful place to journal.
I’ve always been an early bird so when I’m back home the day is just beginning.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th October 2023 8:45am
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful and peaceful scene.
October 15th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely shoreline capture
October 15th, 2023
