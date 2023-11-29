Sign up
Previous
Photo 606
“Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” – Van Morrison
Last nights evening of ‘flowing wonderment’ was so uplifting. ‘Energy medicine movement’ and sound bath. I feel embraced by this lovely group yogis, I’m feeling very grateful and focused.
My new day begins a few little challenges which I’ll nip in the bud pretty sharpish. Always choose joy.
Then embrace the day and discover an interesting spot for photos.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
697
photos
60
followers
80
following
166% complete
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
601
90
602
603
91
604
605
606
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
29th November 2023 10:32am
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, yes. I hear you!
November 29th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Love all these greens and blues
November 29th, 2023
