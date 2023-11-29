Previous
"Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." – Van Morrison
“Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” – Van Morrison

Last nights evening of ‘flowing wonderment’ was so uplifting. ‘Energy medicine movement’ and sound bath. I feel embraced by this lovely group yogis, I’m feeling very grateful and focused.

My new day begins a few little challenges which I’ll nip in the bud pretty sharpish. Always choose joy.
Then embrace the day and discover an interesting spot for photos.
Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, yes. I hear you!
November 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Love all these greens and blues
November 29th, 2023  
