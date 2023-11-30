Previous
Dancing & fluttering in the breeze from the sea by beverley365
Photo 607

Dancing & fluttering in the breeze from the sea

Nature is the greatest place to heal and recharge.

I did a big stride along the coast taking Oooo many photos, interesting how one bay is flat calm and another rolling angry waves.

Lots of deep breathing and Joy

Time to kick off my hiking boots and get to work!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise