Photo 607
Dancing & fluttering in the breeze from the sea
Nature is the greatest place to heal and recharge.
I did a big stride along the coast taking Oooo many photos, interesting how one bay is flat calm and another rolling angry waves.
Lots of deep breathing and Joy
Time to kick off my hiking boots and get to work!
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th November 2023 10:00am
Tags
a
,
pure
,
lonely
,
tree.
,
joy.
,
beachtime.
