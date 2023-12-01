Previous
‘Jumping for joy’. Over & over & over by beverley365
Photo 608

‘Jumping for joy’. Over & over & over

Beautiful to see him ‘doing his thing’.

Fitness - ‘if it came in a bottle, everybody would have a great body’. Cher

Pinch and a punch for the first of the month!



1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise