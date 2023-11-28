Sign up
Previous
Photo 605
After the storm comes calm…
Whilst there’s a nip in the air, the sun is bright, the sky is blue. The clean up begins.
I’m about to begin my clean up in the garden whilst the suns shining, my trees need a hug.
Fortunately for me I have two keen young helpers picking up the fallen fruit. When they’ve finished their homework! Fabulous yippee
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Diana
ace
That ocean looks so amazing, such gorgeous colours! The clouds almost look like the waves.
November 28th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful scene
November 28th, 2023
