After the storm comes calm… by beverley365
Photo 605

After the storm comes calm…

Whilst there’s a nip in the air, the sun is bright, the sky is blue. The clean up begins.

I’m about to begin my clean up in the garden whilst the suns shining, my trees need a hug.

Fortunately for me I have two keen young helpers picking up the fallen fruit. When they’ve finished their homework! Fabulous yippee
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Beverley

Diana ace
That ocean looks so amazing, such gorgeous colours! The clouds almost look like the waves.
November 28th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful scene
November 28th, 2023  
