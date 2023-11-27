Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
Looking to the right… I spy the lighthouse
The winds will be strong to very strong, southerly to southwesterly, force 5 to 6 Beaufort, subsiding to 4 Beaufort by late afternoon
They were right!
The sea will be rough to very rough.
They were right!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
