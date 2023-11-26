12 noon - the sea is wild, angry and scary

Last night At 6.39pm we had a 3.50 earthquake south of the Island.

This morning I had a sleep in, off to the beach it was super foggy however I quickly discovered it was dust. Within a matter of minutes there was a serious wild storm, hail stones and the roads were beginning to flood, at the beach in minutes, it was like being in a snow storm except it was sea foam.



My photo is not great, I’m a couple of minutes from the car, underneath my fav swirly steps at the Antasia, today was a day when I needed a ‘raincoat’ for my camera.

Gosh It was to scary to be there … fortunately

I knew there was some stafff downstairs. Time to go home.



I just discovered:

there was 272 micrograms of dust per cubic metre of air in Paphos, 269.5 in Larnaca, 221 in Ayia Marina Xyliatou, and 199.7 in Limassol.



Cypriot legislation determines that an “acceptable” amount of dust in the air is up to 50 micograms per cubic metre, meaning current ranges are as much as six times the acceptable rate.

Best to stay home…whew

