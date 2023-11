Run in and loose yourself…

Beautiful start to my day, arrive at the beach, 7am sketto - 7.15 another sketto then Ruuuuun into to the sea and swim like a crazy girl. I’m so lucky that the owner of the place swims every day regardless of the weather, what a wonderful life he’s had, he was born on this beach, this is now his home, he has a wonderful family.

Quickest freezing shower ever, snuggly jumper and woolly hat, his wife brings a sketto it’s just gone 8am.

I’ll be buzzing today! 🤣😂