Such a pretty Lace grille, wonderful ironwork…

This grille protects the street side windows.
The central decoration lightens the whole window. giving it the appearance of a painting with a few sparkles of light.

I particularly liked the reflections of the trees… so pretty. This is on a mansion house in the park close to the museum of Asian art.

"The light constantly changes, and that alters the atmosphere and beauty of things every minute."
- Claude Monet

Let's keep looking for the beauty in things.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Beverley

beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous window
November 8th, 2024  
Babs
Fabulous ironwork, so intricate
November 8th, 2024  
