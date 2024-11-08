Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 429
Such a pretty Lace grille, wonderful ironwork…
This grille protects the street side windows.
The central decoration lightens the whole window. giving it the appearance of a painting with a few sparkles of light.
I particularly liked the reflections of the trees… so pretty. This is on a mansion house in the park close to the museum of Asian art.
"The light constantly changes, and that alters the atmosphere and beauty of things every minute."
- Claude Monet
Let's keep looking for the beauty in things.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1380
photos
115
followers
125
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
426
948
427
949
428
950
429
951
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st November 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous window
November 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous ironwork, so intricate
November 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close