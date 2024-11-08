Such a pretty Lace grille, wonderful ironwork…

This grille protects the street side windows.

The central decoration lightens the whole window. giving it the appearance of a painting with a few sparkles of light.



I particularly liked the reflections of the trees… so pretty. This is on a mansion house in the park close to the museum of Asian art.



"The light constantly changes, and that alters the atmosphere and beauty of things every minute."

- Claude Monet



Let's keep looking for the beauty in things.

