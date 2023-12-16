Sign up
Previous
Photo 623
And I’m off! Yippee
Larnaca airport was quiet as usual, we boarded quickly - super efficient and really friendly happy staff.
I have 4 hrs of thinking - planning &
daydreaming! Perfect.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
734
photos
63
followers
88
following
Tags
time
,
holiday
John Falconer
ace
Sounds like you have all the fun organised. Love it!
December 19th, 2023
