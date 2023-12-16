Previous
And I’m off! Yippee

Larnaca airport was quiet as usual, we boarded quickly - super efficient and really friendly happy staff.
I have 4 hrs of thinking - planning &
daydreaming! Perfect.
Beverley

John Falconer ace
Sounds like you have all the fun organised. Love it!
December 19th, 2023  
