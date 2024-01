Time out - So well deserved.

On my last visit to Christians bakery I was invited to lunch, made fresh every day for the staff incredibly spoiling. A good way to keep the staff healthy and talk, idiscover and be? t’s like a big family! Lovely lovely people.

This day was vegetarian just for me and sooo many delights.



The challenge of the job is the crazy hours and non stop focus from beginning to end but right now he’s loving it and he’s the expert in his job.