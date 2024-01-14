Previous
December 2016 &. December 2023 by beverley365
Photo 654

December 2016 &. December 2023

This trip I am focused on inspiring my sons to look after themselves, to do what they love, sleep more, eat healthy fresh foods, continue to look out for each other, continue to be grateful and Oooo blah blah… I’m an annoying knowing mum.

“Follow your passion, and the money will come.”
Steve Jobs
The Walter Isaacson biography is a fascinating read.

The task of editing or deleting old photos is huge I struggle to delete but I’m getting better.
I love about discovering photos new & old for a collage it’s a photo of moments of my life…

Thank you 🙏 for your daily feed back, I feel so joyful and happy to open my email every morning, it’s heart warming.
I absolutely love love love being part of this daily project.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to see your boys still side by side, great comparison shots.
January 14th, 2024  
Wylie ace
nice family shots for the book.
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise