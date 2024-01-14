December 2016 &. December 2023

This trip I am focused on inspiring my sons to look after themselves, to do what they love, sleep more, eat healthy fresh foods, continue to look out for each other, continue to be grateful and Oooo blah blah… I’m an annoying knowing mum.



“Follow your passion, and the money will come.”

Steve Jobs

The Walter Isaacson biography is a fascinating read.



The task of editing or deleting old photos is huge I struggle to delete but I’m getting better.

I love about discovering photos new & old for a collage it’s a photo of moments of my life…



Thank you 🙏 for your daily feed back, I feel so joyful and happy to open my email every morning, it’s heart warming.

I absolutely love love love being part of this daily project.