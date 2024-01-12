Previous
Are you rolling your eyes at me darling? by beverley365
Photo 652

Are you rolling your eyes at me darling?

I’m having a great time!
So good to hear how my son’s day was, even though it was a tough one.
So good to have Oodles of hugs every day.
So good to know my sons are close and look after each other.
So life is good!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Yep!!!
January 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Blessed
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise