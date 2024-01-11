Previous
-3’ and a burst of sunshine. A red nose & loving it. by beverley365
Photo 651

-3’ and a burst of sunshine. A red nose & loving it.

Church of Sainte Marthe des Quatre Chemins -
I walk past this church pretty much everyday, the bells ring at the weekend and there seems to be lots of community togetherness.

I saw the sun shining on it with a gorgeous blue sky and ‘ today’s photo was chosen.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful church
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise