Photo 650
Cute Josephine a little camera shy
Popped to my sons for his work deliveries due.
Gosh i remember when our house delivery was the smiling milkman.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
10th January 2024 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a cutie
January 10th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Sweet
January 10th, 2024
