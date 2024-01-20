Surprise visit Ooo scooby snack time! 😋

Sourdough bread made with ‘Einkorn wheat’

I’ve Never heard of it?



Einkorn grew wild in the Fertile Crescent hundreds of thousands of years ago. The first bread was made with einkorn, and it was Ötzi the Iceman's last meal.

Einkorn was the first seed planted by the first farmers 12,000 years ago during the Neolithic Revolution. Einkorn moved toward extinction during the Bronze Age. Left untouched, it's the oldest and purest food in existence

today.

Botanically, the wheat kernel is a caryopsis, a type of fruit.? Oooo



A few more learnings:



1. Einkorn is the only wheat never hybridized and has only two sets of chromosomes.

2. It's grown organically and tested for glyphosate.

3. Its weak gluten makes it easier to digest.

4. It lacks the gluten proteins that trigger symptoms of gluten sensitivity.

5. It is higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates than modern wheat.

6. It is richer in carotenoids, B vitamins, and essential and trace minerals than modern wheat.

7. It tastes great with a nutty flavor, silky texture, and a buttery yellow color.

8. Bakes flavorful cakes, muffins, cookies, and scones.

9. It is not bleached, bromated, or enriched.

10. Supporting einkorn preserves precious biodiversity.



Wow 😮 I feel very well educated now, I think I’ll have a little more… the other newby for me is ‘cashew nut butter’ I’m feeling spoilt and oh so happy.

