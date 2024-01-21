And then there were 3… 3 E-Bikes

Previous
Oh my goodness, so both my sons and Christian’s girlfriend have these whizzy scarily pretty fast bikes… I have never seen so many electric bikes on the road.

And the answer is no! Not even in my wildest dreams do I want one, I’m quite happy with an old fashioned bike.

Paris city government put in restrictions on cars and increased the amount of bike lanes from 200 kilometers to over 1,000 kilometers.

So funny, Paris once had too many cars now too many bikes… this is life.
Beverley

