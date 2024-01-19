Sign up
Previous
Photo 659
Coffee break of noodling…
Popped to give Brett a surprise hug on the site early morning,.. Slip sliding along.
Thinking out of the box… today is a triptych day!
I have an endless list in my mind of things I’d like to do, no:1 on the list is to Start! 🤣😂
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Tags
snow
,
bikes.
,
triptych.
Diana
ace
What a stunning triptych, I love the tones.
January 19th, 2024
KV
ace
Clever composite.
January 19th, 2024
