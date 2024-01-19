Previous
Coffee break of noodling… by beverley365
Photo 659

Coffee break of noodling…

Popped to give Brett a surprise hug on the site early morning,.. Slip sliding along.

Thinking out of the box… today is a triptych day!

I have an endless list in my mind of things I’d like to do, no:1 on the list is to Start! 🤣😂
Beverley

Diana ace
What a stunning triptych, I love the tones.
January 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Clever composite.
January 19th, 2024  
