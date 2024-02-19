Previous
The Candelabra Lamp Posts of Paris - known as a ‘Candle tree’. by beverley365
The Candelabra Lamp Posts of Paris - known as a ‘Candle tree’.

What an interesting subject.
There’s so many different types of street lights in Paris with a varying number of arms.
First, candelabra with three arms in
Place de l’Opéra, Place Vendôme, in the Grands Boulevards, and where I visited on Saturday ‘the Petit-Palais.’

Some are very plain yet modern, others are old-fashioned and dreamy, fixed on a single pole as a candelabra (a candle tree), and a few are extravagantly ornate.

Back in 1820, when Paris successfully developed a gas street lighting system by engineer Philippe le Bon, it made a strong visual impression to the world, making Paris known as the. “City of lights”.

19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Beverley

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a gorgeous lamp post. so elegant.
February 19th, 2024  
