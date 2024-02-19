The Candelabra Lamp Posts of Paris - known as a ‘Candle tree’.

What an interesting subject.

There’s so many different types of street lights in Paris with a varying number of arms.

First, candelabra with three arms in

Place de l’Opéra, Place Vendôme, in the Grands Boulevards, and where I visited on Saturday ‘the Petit-Palais.’



Some are very plain yet modern, others are old-fashioned and dreamy, fixed on a single pole as a candelabra (a candle tree), and a few are extravagantly ornate.



Back in 1820, when Paris successfully developed a gas street lighting system by engineer Philippe le Bon, it made a strong visual impression to the world, making Paris known as the. “City of lights”.



