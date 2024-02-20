Previous
Swirly, silky, shiny and spectacularly beautiful textures… by beverley365
Photo 691

Swirly, silky, shiny and spectacularly beautiful textures…

Textures can be rough or smooth, coarse or fine, crisp or clingy, soft or stiff, thin or bulky,
opaque or sheer, shiny or dull, heavy or light,
vintage or new.

They are spectacularly beautiful, calming and joyful.

20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love all the wonderful golden shapes and textures.
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise