I hope I never take for granted whilst walking around where ever I am, the simple sights that make me feel

Joyfull and happy!



Walking down a side street which I thought maybe a short cut ( it wasn’t ) climbing over and through the pavement being re- built I happened to look right…

Through the wire fence ‘what a beautiful sight’.

Always always brings a big smile to my face.



The Eiffel Tower is in its twentieth paint campaign since 1889, it will not be fully ready for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

And only specific sections of the Iron Lady will be repainted between here and there, marking its partial return to the golden colour of the early 20th century. Fabulous…