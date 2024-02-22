Sign up
The best things in life are free…
There is a buzz in the air…
How many times has Paris hosted the Olympics?
The 2024 Games will mark the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics.
The first was way back in 1900 and the second was in 1924.
(when Paris became the first city to host two separate Olympics).
Which tees-up a very exciting
100-year anniversary for the 2024 Games
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
