Previous
The best things in life are free… by beverley365
Photo 693

The best things in life are free…

There is a buzz in the air…

How many times has Paris hosted the Olympics?

The 2024 Games will mark the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics.

The first was way back in 1900 and the second was in 1924.
(when Paris became the first city to host two separate Olympics).

Which tees-up a very exciting
100-year anniversary for the 2024 Games
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise