The best things in life are free…

How many times has Paris hosted the Olympics?



The 2024 Games will mark the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics.



The first was way back in 1900 and the second was in 1924.

(when Paris became the first city to host two separate Olympics).



Which tees-up a very exciting

100-year anniversary for the 2024 Games