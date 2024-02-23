Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
A massive glass cloud in the heart of Paris
Which has also been nicknamed the Iceberg, but is officially the Louis Vuitton Foundation.
When architect Frank Gehry unveiled his plans for a museum shaped like a massive glass cloud in the heart of Paris it looked little more than a few squiggles on a piece of paper.
“It’s truly like a cloud of glass - magical, ephemeral, all transparent …
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
866
photos
74
followers
81
following
190% complete
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
169
691
692
170
171
693
172
694
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
23rd February 2024 12:13pm
Rob Z
ace
Wow - what an incredible structure.
February 23rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Very cool building
February 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
February 23rd, 2024
