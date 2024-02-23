Previous
A massive glass cloud in the heart of Paris by beverley365
A massive glass cloud in the heart of Paris

Which has also been nicknamed the Iceberg, but is officially the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

When architect Frank Gehry unveiled his plans for a museum shaped like a massive glass cloud in the heart of Paris it looked little more than a few squiggles on a piece of paper.

“It’s truly like a cloud of glass - magical, ephemeral, all transparent …

Rob Z ace
Wow - what an incredible structure.
February 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very cool building
February 23rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
February 23rd, 2024  
