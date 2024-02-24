Previous
Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness. Liquid architecture. It's like jazz - you improvise, you work together, you play off each other, you make something, they make something. by beverley365
Photo 695

Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness. Liquid architecture. It's like jazz - you improvise, you work together, you play off each other, you make something, they make something.

Waiting patiently in the queue… I’m about to discover Mark Rothko

This is the first retrospective in France dedicated to Mark Rothko (1903-1970) since the exhibition held at the Musée d’Art moderne de la Ville de Paris in 1999.

115 works displayed chronologically, tracing the artist’s entire career…
from his earliest figurative paintings to the abstract works that he is most known for today.

Spending time with Christian & Carlota is sooo wonderful.

24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
so cool, you had chance to go to his retrospect. I remember went to the play Red, that was so good.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise