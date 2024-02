Discovering Mark Rothko

From left to right: 1952 - 1950 - 1956



What I liked about his work:

They feel delicate, careful paintings, even if they are enormous.

You kinda feel 'enveloped within' the vertical canvas. I read that he felt small paintings made you feel like an outsider, large paintings drew you in. Sometimes, the larger the painting, the more intimate the experience.



The bold strong colours felt cozy and welcoming