The Kestrel in Paris - The Falcons of Théding

I see 3… teeny tiny dots! I didn’t see them until I downloaded the photo…



Its flying wingspan is a little larger than that of the pigeon and its pointed wings give it a more slender silhouette. One of the characteristics of this bird: ...

Reminded me of an old movie Kes 1969.



I’m sitting at CDG on route to Chypre… for a very short visit, i’m feeling super excited… I’m thinking of that wonderful saying ‘ Good things happen… what’s meant to be will be.



au revoir Paris à très très bientôt. 🙏