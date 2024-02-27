Sign up
Previous
Photo 698
Socrates field of beautiful weeds…
Striding up the hill for coffee and vegetables,
always a beautiful walk.
I’m keeping calm, doing my breathing exercises and taking lots of breaks. Lots to do ‘I’m on it’
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
873
photos
74
followers
82
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
694
173
695
174
696
175
697
698
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
27th February 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beautiful
,
weeds
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the beautiful weeds and pop of red.
February 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stay calm its all good
February 27th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Beautiful weeds and color.
https://365project.org/beverley365/365/2024-02-27
February 27th, 2024
