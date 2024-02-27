Previous
Socrates field of beautiful weeds… by beverley365
Photo 698

Socrates field of beautiful weeds…

Striding up the hill for coffee and vegetables,
always a beautiful walk.
I’m keeping calm, doing my breathing exercises and taking lots of breaks. Lots to do ‘I’m on it’
Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the beautiful weeds and pop of red.
February 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stay calm its all good
February 27th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Beautiful weeds and color. https://365project.org/beverley365/365/2024-02-27
February 27th, 2024  
