A lucky photo… by beverley365
Photo 715

A lucky photo…

I love it when people walk into my view,

what a great way to jazz up your jumper! Beautiful! I love red shoes!

she may be on route to the fashion school a block away.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
195% complete

Boxplayer ace
Brilliant, just in the right position too
March 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the colourful scene.
March 15th, 2024  
