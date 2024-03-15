Sign up
Previous
Photo 715
A lucky photo…
I love it when people walk into my view,
what a great way to jazz up your jumper! Beautiful! I love red shoes!
she may be on route to the fashion school a block away.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
908
photos
76
followers
83
following
195% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
14th March 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant, just in the right position too
March 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the colourful scene.
March 15th, 2024
