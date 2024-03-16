Previous
No:2. Invader Art by beverley365
No:2. Invader Art

The joy of spotting no 2…

I feel like I’m on a mission of discovery, what a fun bonus to Spot a mosaic by iinvader when taking my daily shot.

In front of this fabulous bio / gluten free boulangerie chambelland, this little road has been completely dug up hence the reflections in the windows.

(Invader is a French artist that's intriguing, clever and has secretly been placing his mosaic work of alien invaders all over Paris for the last 20 years.)


Babs ace
You are on a mission now. Hope you find lots more
March 16th, 2024  
