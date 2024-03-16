Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
No:2. Invader Art
The joy of spotting no 2…
I feel like I’m on a mission of discovery, what a fun bonus to Spot a mosaic by iinvader when taking my daily shot.
In front of this fabulous bio / gluten free boulangerie chambelland, this little road has been completely dug up hence the reflections in the windows.
(Invader is a French artist that's intriguing, clever and has secretly been placing his mosaic work of alien invaders all over Paris for the last 20 years.)
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
909
photos
78
followers
87
following
196% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th March 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
You are on a mission now. Hope you find lots more
March 16th, 2024
