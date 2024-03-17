Previous
Photo 717

Just a smile can make someone’s day!

Heading for my train I could hear the sax playing in the distance ‘take five’ which instantly brought a smile to my face.

I stopped many times taking photos of small shadow art on the walls,

From a distance I could see people passing, not even looking, the first thing I noticed ‘he was live and really good.
We chatted for a few moments, I noticed his newish leather satchel, his soprano sax and beautifully hand written music… Kindness is free -
I stood on the train and wondered?
I felt he was a professional having a bit of fun.

Can you see the ballerina…
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
196% complete

