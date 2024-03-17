Just a smile can make someone’s day!

Heading for my train I could hear the sax playing in the distance ‘take five’ which instantly brought a smile to my face.



I stopped many times taking photos of small shadow art on the walls,



From a distance I could see people passing, not even looking, the first thing I noticed ‘he was live and really good.

We chatted for a few moments, I noticed his newish leather satchel, his soprano sax and beautifully hand written music… Kindness is free -

I stood on the train and wondered?

I felt he was a professional having a bit of fun.



Can you see the ballerina…