When you go underground to take the metro to Opéra, if you look up, small silhouettes appear. Dancers, musicians, artisans, they are part of the cultural installation proposed by the RATP, Les Secrets de l'Opéra. This installation is part of the renovation of the station.

Yesterday’s photo of the saxophonist had a little ballet dancer in the background on the right.



The secrets of the Opera! What a great title!

A visual and sound journey through the heart of the metro corridors,



There are QR codes so you can activate the music in your ear whilst walking… fabulously creative, most certainly a beautiful experience.





