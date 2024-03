Invader the French street artist

I’ve loved discovering these mosaic invaders over the years, however now I’m here I’m always on the lookout for them.



A graduate of a Parisian École des Beaux-Arts,



Invader is an anonymous French street artist. Known for his ceramic tile mosaics modelled on the pixelated art of 1970s–1980s 8-bit video games, many of which depict the titular aliens from the arcade games Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros. (the inspirations for his pseudonym).



To be continued…