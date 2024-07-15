A special field of Joy…

This morning I was up and out early…

my eldest son & lovely Camila had a flask of coffee and off to the country we went.



Super day, I felt very happy with how it went,

and a bonus to discover newness.



In the country, you breathe freedom and harvest life's simplest joys.



& where every sunrise promises new peace and every sunset brings gratitude



Oh boy we had a wonderful trip…



.



