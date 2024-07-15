Sign up
Previous
Photo 837
A special field of Joy…
This morning I was up and out early…
my eldest son & lovely Camila had a flask of coffee and off to the country we went.
Super day, I felt very happy with how it went,
and a bonus to discover newness.
In the country, you breathe freedom and harvest life's simplest joys.
& where every sunrise promises new peace and every sunset brings gratitude
Oh boy we had a wonderful trip…
.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and inviting looking.
July 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely rural scene.
July 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a delight!
July 15th, 2024
