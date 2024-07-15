Previous
A special field of Joy…

This morning I was up and out early…
my eldest son & lovely Camila had a flask of coffee and off to the country we went.

Super day, I felt very happy with how it went,
and a bonus to discover newness.

In the country, you breathe freedom and harvest life's simplest joys.

& where every sunrise promises new peace and every sunset brings gratitude

Oh boy we had a wonderful trip…

.

Beverley

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and inviting looking.
July 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely rural scene.
July 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a delight!
July 15th, 2024  
