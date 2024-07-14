Sign up
Previous
Photo 836
Every flower blooms in its own time…
It’s a beautiful sunny morning, the sky is blue and after the rain the air is fresh.
I’m off to the atelier to prepare for a dozen or so boxes to be found, my son will deliver them to me this week … I have a bit of big challenge in as much as I’ve decided to declutter… big time.
Fortunately vintage is huge here HUGE
so over the next few weeks I will visit the shop / online owners and get feeling of what’s what.
Slowly slowly…
The air is full of military planes & jets the noise always makes my heart skip a beat…
I should be used to it, but I’m not…
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Wylie
ace
Pretty
July 14th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely close up shot of this simple plant in flower.
July 14th, 2024
