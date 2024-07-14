Previous
Every flower blooms in its own time…

It’s a beautiful sunny morning, the sky is blue and after the rain the air is fresh.

I’m off to the atelier to prepare for a dozen or so boxes to be found, my son will deliver them to me this week … I have a bit of big challenge in as much as I’ve decided to declutter… big time.

Fortunately vintage is huge here HUGE
so over the next few weeks I will visit the shop / online owners and get feeling of what’s what.
Slowly slowly…

The air is full of military planes & jets the noise always makes my heart skip a beat…
I should be used to it, but I’m not…
Beverley

Wylie ace
Pretty
July 14th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely close up shot of this simple plant in flower.
July 14th, 2024  
