Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 835
Sourdough… a passion, a journey, a Love Affair
When you’re lucky enough to choose a job that you love you never go to work, it simply becomes your passion a wonderful way of life.
My youngest absolutely loves his job, and has a clear vision.
When i slice into his crusty, dark, crunchy loaf, exposing the super soft, slightly sour bread, with huge holes, I breath in deep… and smile
the butter simply fall’s straight through…
i’m addicted.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1147
photos
105
followers
132
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Latest from all albums
831
310
832
311
833
312
834
835
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close