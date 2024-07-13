Previous
Sourdough… a passion, a journey, a Love Affair by beverley365
Photo 835

Sourdough… a passion, a journey, a Love Affair

When you’re lucky enough to choose a job that you love you never go to work, it simply becomes your passion a wonderful way of life.

My youngest absolutely loves his job, and has a clear vision.

When i slice into his crusty, dark, crunchy loaf, exposing the super soft, slightly sour bread, with huge holes, I breath in deep… and smile

the butter simply fall’s straight through…
i’m addicted.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise