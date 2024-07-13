Sourdough… a passion, a journey, a Love Affair

When you’re lucky enough to choose a job that you love you never go to work, it simply becomes your passion a wonderful way of life.



My youngest absolutely loves his job, and has a clear vision.



When i slice into his crusty, dark, crunchy loaf, exposing the super soft, slightly sour bread, with huge holes, I breath in deep… and smile



the butter simply fall’s straight through…

i’m addicted.

