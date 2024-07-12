Previous
Breathing in nature… by beverley365
Breathing in nature…

The pumps keep working 24/7 nature works it magic…
Swimming in nature is such a magical feeling.

We have storms forecast … bizarre weather!
at least it’ll be fresh and the streets will be washed.and the gardens watered.

I have a very grateful feeling this morning.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Wonderful composition and capture, such a lovely peaceful setting. with the beautiful flowers.
July 12th, 2024  
So lovely with those pink flowers
July 12th, 2024  
What a peaceful setting!
July 12th, 2024  
Lovely setting.
July 12th, 2024  
