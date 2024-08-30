Previous
And they call it puppy love… by beverley365
Photo 883

And they call it puppy love…

I love to see the little ones peeping out of their owners bags, in their baskets or on bikes.
It makes my day to see them on the metro.

I’m on my way to the Josephine baker swimming pool with Camila my son’s girl friend, it’s a gorgeous morning.

It’s fun to discover a different pool.and an opportunity to listen to Camila.
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
