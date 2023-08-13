Previous
A night cap at ‘sea you’.

With no breakwaters this beach is ‘dangerous’, huge signs warn of rip tides.
No swimming signs everywhere.

Sitting watching the sunset was positively beautiful, you could smell the salt air, breathing in the oxygen was soooo good.

I loved the view, and with the light on the wall this photo simply ‘Popped’.
Beverley

