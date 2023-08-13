Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
A night cap at 'sea you'.
Brilliant idea!
With no breakwaters this beach is 'dangerous', huge signs warn of rip tides.
No swimming signs everywhere.
Sitting watching the sunset was positively beautiful, you could smell the salt air, breathing in the oxygen was soooo good.
I loved the view, and with the light on the wall this photo simply 'Popped'.
I Love it.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th August 2023 8:34pm
Tags
sunsets
,
on
,
hooked
