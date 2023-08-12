Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Leaving the harbour with the blessing of queen Regina
2021 sculpture by my favourite Yiota loannidou
Depicts Queen Regina - mentioned on many myths of Cyprus.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
542
photos
27
followers
38
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
